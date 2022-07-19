A Wodonga secondary school principal who reintroduced mask wearing on Tuesday is "actively" reinforcing the measure through teacher modelling, citing disruption to learning as the key issue they wished to avoid.
Executive principal Vern Hilditch oversees Wodonga Senior Secondary College and Wodonga Middle Years College Huon and Felltimber campuses.
He said his schools had reacted to the letter sent by the heads of Victorian government, independent and Catholic education sectors that "strongly recommended" students aged eight and over wore masks when indoors.
"We are asking for your support in explaining to your child or children the importance of this simple step that will help keep our schools as safe as possible," the letter said.
Mr Hilditch said he was also concerned about the spike in cases in Albury-Wodonga, which had reached about 800 cases on Tuesday.
"Everyone gets disappointed or annoyed when teachers are absent because of COVID," he said.
"(Wearing masks) will help us take steps to reduce this."
Teachers were also asked to show where they got their mask from and explain to students why they were wearing them.
"We know this is all about a cultural shift that's going to have to be put in place over a period of time," Mr Hilditch said.
"The point is, at the end of the day, this is where it's an expectation.
"But are we going to refuse entry? No. This is the fine line we walk."
Victorian students aged eight and over are being encouraged to wear masks indoors as part of new Department of Education advice, but schools will not ban children without them.
Wodonga Middle Years College year 8 students Shelby Makanda and Mat Davies, both aged 13, said the masks did not bother them.
"I'm already kind of used to wearing masks," Shelby said.
Mat said he was not concerned about other students not wearing masks.
However, he remained cautious himself.
"I never took mine off," he said. "They can do whatever they want."
Mr Hilditch estimated there was a 10 per cent compliance rate at the Huon campus.
The school provided masks and hand sanitisers, and looked at means to create a socially distanced learning environment.
"At the end of the day, it's people taking responsibility for the collective good," Mr Hilditch said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
