Across the nation businesses are grappling with a workforce crisis, but Business Wodonga is hoping to ease the problem on the Border by hosting its first jobs expo.
Businesses - spanning agriculture, hospitality, health care, aged care, child care, education and retail - have been struggling to find enough staff, forcing some to close or reduce operating hours.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said a jobs expo on September 1 in Wodonga would aim to change that.
"We hope to have a very big cross section of exhibitors, so basically across all industries," he said.
Employers, Job Active Providers, employment services and other interested parties have been encouraged to submit expressions of interest via the Business Wodonga website.
Mr Jenkin said several businesses had already come forward and offered to run tours through their workplaces.
"With unemployment at a very low level, employers are finding it incredibly hard to find team members," he said.
"Business Wodonga, with our partners, are hoping to assist local employers in filling current vacancies, whilst also showcasing the diversity of career options locally available for students, mature age job-seekers and career changers.
"Wodonga has a wide and diverse range of careers available in manufacturing, agriculture, health-care, transport, construction and public administration and safety to name only a few.
"We hope to be able to demonstrate that you do not have to leave this region to have a rewarding and satisfying career as we have much to offer."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
