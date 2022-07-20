Border product Elijah Hollands will make his AFL debut on Saturday night.
Hollands was selected by the Gold Coast Suns in December, 2020, and will face Brisbane in the Q clash.
Advertisement
The 20-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in February of that year.
"It's a very surreal feeling and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in on Saturday night - to be able to live out the dream of playing AFL footy is very exciting," Hollands said, via Suns Media.
"It has been a journey coming in with the rehab group and not getting stuck into footy until late last year in my first season."
Hollands was selected at No. 7 by the Suns.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He's averaged 22 disposals and five marks over his 14 games in the VFL this year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.