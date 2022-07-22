Ross 'Chuck' Hedley has marvelled his mates for decades with his supreme level of fitness for his age.
And last weekend was no exception when he pulled on the boots for Wodonga Raiders against Corowa-Rutherglen in the reserves.
Despite turning 60 in May, Hedley and good mate Nic 'Narra' Conway, 52, both filled in for the Raiders who - like a lot of O&M clubs - have a chronic player shortage in the reserves this season.
Hedley pondered that he may hold the unofficial record of being the oldest veteran ever to have played in the O&M.
"Who knows who has got the record but I can't recall anyone older playing during my time in the competition and I started back in 1979," Hedley said.
"I know it's only reserves football but Corowa had a couple of handy players running around in the reserves like Kade Kuschert, Jamie Seymour and some good kids.
"So the ball was pinging around the ground fairly quickly.
"I said to 'Narra' during the second-quarter 'when is the sting going to go out of the game?'
"But both 'Narra' and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
"We were just trying to help out the young blokes and they embraced us playing and made us feel welcome.
"The biggest positive to come out of it was that I got through unscathed."
Hedley and Conway most recently played together for Bright reserves from 2016-19 in the Ovens and King league before COVID struck the following year.
Last weekend they were reunited again on the football field with Hedley admitting it was much harder to get a kick in the O&M.
"In the O&K I was a bit cunning and used to be able to get a few sneaky and cheap possessions," he said.
"But last weekend I worked hard to earn every possession.
"To be honest without being sensational, I was fairly happy with how I went.
"I played predominantly on a half-forward flank but played further up the ground because it wasn't getting into our forward line too much.
"Narra and I just wanted to help the club out while they are going through this tough period."
Hedley - who is a self-confessed fitness nut - has still been attending footy training most nights this season.
"I did a pre-season with North Footscray before I relocated to Rutherglen earlier this year," he said.
"So I've been training with Rutherglen twice a week to keep my fitness levels up and am always touching the footy.
"I had a few training sessions with 'Narra' as well.
"A lot of blokes stop training once they retire but 'Narra' and I have kept training.
"I think that helps a lot in regards to avoiding injuries compared to a bloke who comes out of retirement after five years of doing nothing.
"Inevitably they will get injured."
Surprisingly, Hedley didn't even pull up sore on the Sunday after his amazing feat.
"I pulled up fine," he said.
"I played golf on Sunday and walked the whole course and probably racked up 9km.
"I got home and had a nice warm bath and felt pretty good."
A chronic player shortage in reserves in the O&M and district leagues is one of the biggest issues in country football since COVID hit in 2020.
Dozens of former players who are on the wrong side of 40 have been coming out of retirement to help their clubs get sufficient numbers to play each weekend.
Hedley said he was alarmed by the shortage of players since returning to the area after having spent the previous 17-years living in Melbourne.
"The last time I played at Birallee Park was 17 years ago when Dean Lupson was coach in 2005," Hedley said.
"Narra and I both went to watch Raiders against Wodonga the previous week and they only had 15-players in the reserves..
"Apparently that's a common occurrence throughout the league in the reserves and it's terrible to see.
"It's the same in the Tallangatta, Hume and Ovens and King leagues.
"I remember back in the 1990s there would have been six or seven players missing out each week because there wasn't enough room to fit them in.
"I'm not sure what the solution is but it seems there are too many teams in the district and not enough footballers."
Hedley said his comeback for the Raiders wouldn't be a cameo appearance and he was planning to play again this weekend.
He was picked on a forward-flank at selection on Thursday night.
Hedley said there were a few familiar faces in the reserves last weekend.
"Joel Price also played last week and I used to play alongside him and played with his old man Daryl as well," he said.
"Beau Packer was also running around who I also played with 17 years ago.
"Dan Ladgrove was playing and last time I played with him he was a 17-year-old kid."
While most 60-year-olds are volunteers or one the sidelines throwing back a few cans, Hedley said he still got a huge buzz from pulling on the boots.
"I still enjoy the change room banter and having a joke with the boys," Hedley said.
"I enjoy keeping fit but if I know if I'm still playing it gives me a carrot dangling in front of me to stay fit so I can keep on playing.
"I know the day is coming where I won't be able to play any more.
"But I'm still keen to keep playing while my body allows me to.
"I've had a lot of soft tissue injuries over the journey and probably had my beak broken a dozen times.
"But that's footy but I've been lucky not to have any serious injuries like knees or ankles that can sideline you for a long period."
Hedley is one of the most well-known footballers in the district after stints at Wodonga, Wodonga Demons in the Tallangatta league, Wodonga Raiders, Wodonga Saints, Holbrook, Yackandandah, Walla and Tumbarumba and Bright reserves.
The left-footer has spent the past 17-years playing for North Footscray since relocating to Melbourne almost two decades ago.
Hedley estimates he has played more than 700 matches.
"I played thirds at Wodonga in 1978 and made my senior debut the following year and have been playing ever since," he said.
"I wouldn't have a clue how many matches I've played all-up but I know in my senior football it's 470 matches.
"Then there is a stack of reserves matches.
"I started off in the reserves at Wodonga early in my career, I probably would have played 50 at Bright and a lot with North Footscray, so there's probably another 200 matches.
"On top of that I've played a fair bit of golden oldies for blokes 50 plus.
"So I reckon it's more than 700 matches all up."
Hedley said he wouldn't change a thing.
"It's been a long journey that I've really enjoyed," Hedley said.
"The best thing is the people you meet."
