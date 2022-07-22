Duduroa and Yorta Yorta man Johnny Murray has been appointed as an independent Aboriginal delegate to North East Water's board of directors.
Mr Murray said he saw the position as an opportunity to learn and grow while providing cultural support to the water directors.
"I'll be providing cultural guidance and advice so we can best work with Aboriginal communities across the North East Border water footprint," he said.
"I believe Aboriginal people and Aboriginal communities should have a say in all matters that affect them and this position will provide a great opportunity for an Aboriginal voice at North East Water."
Mr Murray has been appointed for a 12 month period and is the organisation's second Aboriginal delegate engaged since 2019.
Chair Cath Botta said it was an opportunity for Mr Murray to consider a future full directorship within the sector. "I am extremely excited that Johnny is joining our team," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
