Johnny Murray appointed as Aboriginal delegate to North East Water

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:32am, first published 4:11am
APPOINTED: Duduroa and Yorta Yorta man Johnny Murray. Picture: ASH SMITH

Duduroa and Yorta Yorta man Johnny Murray has been appointed as an independent Aboriginal delegate to North East Water's board of directors.

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

