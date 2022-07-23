The Border Mail
Murray River Police District officers locate missing man John Finn at Conargo two days after report

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 23 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
SAFE AND SOUND: John Finn, 64, has been located by police after being reported missing at Conargo, north of Deniliquin, on Thursday.

UPDATE

