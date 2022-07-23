UPDATE
A man reported missing north of Deniliquin has been located safe and well.
John Finn, 64, was last seen leaving an address in his vehicle at Conargo, 35 kilometres north of Deniliquin, at about 9am on Thursday, July 21.
When he failed to return home and could not be contacted by family or friends, officers from Murray River Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
The man was located safe in Conargo at about 9.30am on Saturday.
"Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance," a police spokesperson said.
EARLIER
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing near Deniliquin since Thursday.
John Finn, 64, was last seen leaving an address in his vehicle at Conargo, 35 kilometres north of Deniliquin, at about 9am on Thursday, July 21.
When he failed to return home and could not be contacted by family or friends, officers from Murray River Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
It has been established that Mr Finn may have been in the Tocumwal area at 1pm on Friday, July 22 and was possibly travelling to Victoria.
Mr Finn is described as Caucasian appearance, 175 centemetres tall with grey mid-length hair, possibly in a ponytail and a grey goatee beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue singlet and a dark top.
When Mr Finn was last seen, he was with his Kelpie dog and could be travelling in a grey Toyota Hilux bearing NSW registration CV1 8PP.
"Serious concerns are held for John's wellbeing," a police spokesperson said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
