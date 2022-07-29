The Border Mail
Thurgoona woman took $1000 lots of cash out of victim's account over several months

By Albury Court
Updated July 29 2022 - 9:29am, first published 7:30am
Woman supposed to care for 'friend' instead took bank card, defrauded her of $79k

A Thurgoona woman who fleeced just under $80,000 from a friend will have to wait several more weeks to find out whether she will avoid a jail cell.

