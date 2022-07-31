The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man was wanted by police for interview over an earlier police pursuit

By Albury Court
July 31 2022 - 6:00pm
Farmer helped with arrest of man who tried to steal utility while evading police

A Lavington man who tried to evade police by stealing a ute on a farm near Jindera was arrested after the property owner pulled him out, a court has heard.

