Delay hits case where youth was involved in trio's South Albury home invasion

By Albury Children's Court
August 1 2022 - 7:30am
Teenager who broke into 75-year-old woman's home might be sentenced in higher court

Concerns about sentencing restrictions have delayed the finalisation of a case involving a teenager who early last month broke into a South Albury home, targeting a 75-year-old woman.

