Teenager who broke into 75-year-old woman's home might be sentenced in higher court

Concerns about sentencing restrictions have delayed the finalisation of a case involving a teenager who early last month broke into a South Albury home, targeting a 75-year-old woman.
The woman was woken by the sound of breaking glass on June 6 about 3.30am, then was disturbed by an intruder.
Three teenagers - boys aged 16 and 17 and a 15-year-old girl - had broken into the home.
A pillow and doona were put over her head, then she was pushed to the floor in her bedroom as one of the trio took the keys to her Toyota Camry.
They stole the car and were later arrested after crashing the car at Geelong.
The 17-year-old was about to be sentenced in Albury Children's Court on Monday over this and an unrelated matter of violence when the issue was raised.
Defence lawyer David Ierace had requested magistrate Sally McLaughlin adjourn the sentencing to Parramatta Children's Court tomorrow, when his client was facing a parole board hearing in Sydney.
But the request was news to Director of Public Prosecutions representative Andrew Hanshaw when he appeared minutes later via a video link to Wagga.
Mr Hanshaw said he was not aware of the application, which he initially opposed.
"The matter is listed for sentence today," he said.
"There will be an application from me today for the matter to be committed to the District Court."
Mr Hanshaw said the boy, who appeared via a video link, was now having to serve the balance of a two-year, six-month control order on unrelated matters.
He submitted to Ms McLaughlin that legislative requirements were such that the Local Court could only extend that period by a further six months.
"Your honour could not extend the sentence beyond the release date of February 3, 2023," Mr Hanshaw put to Ms McLaughin.
Mr Hanshaw said he was willing though to accept a two-day adjournment, to tomorrow in Albury, for such a District Court committal to go ahead.
Ms McLaughlin said it was clear authorities involved in the other matter in Sydney would first await the outcome of the teenager's Albury case.
The boy previously pleaded guilty to break and enter dwelling in company and steal, along with take and drive conveyance, over the incident at the woman's Hume Street home.
He is charged also with enter enclosed lands over incidents from that night.
The teenager pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with a matter in his home town of Kuruah, about 50 kilometres north of Newcastle, on June 1.
The teenager did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
