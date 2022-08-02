The Border Mail
Beechworth Wildlife Shelter receives grant from town's Bendigo Bank to build new shed for rescue joeys

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:30am
ROO BEAUTY: Beechworth Wildlife Shelter owner Sue Hiatt and Bendigo Bank branch manager Sam Johanson with two joeys being nursed back to full health.

A North East animal shelter will ramp up its care for orphaned joeys thanks to a community grant to build a new shed.

