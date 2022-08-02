A North East animal shelter will ramp up its care for orphaned joeys thanks to a community grant to build a new shed.
Owner of Beechworth Wildlife Shelter Sue Hiatt was thrilled to be among the recipients of Beechworth's Bendigo Bank funding program, with a $1500 contribution to go towards the construction of a shed for rescue joeys.
"The orphaned joeys come into our shelter weighing only a couple of hundred grams and stay in care for around 18 months," Ms Hiatt said.
"They are bottle-fed special formula and get around the clock care.
"The funds are much needed and much appreciated. Wildlife shelters are self-funded and donations are very welcome.
"We were very lucky to be one of the recipients."
Bendigo Bank Beechworth manager Sam Johanson said the branch issued 17 grants this year for a total of $47,000, which included $1500 for Beechworth Toy Library to create additional storage space.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
