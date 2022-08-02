The Border Mail
Art prize unpaused: Riverina students able to exhibit works again

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:16am, first published 4:06am
WORKS DISPLAYED: Albury High School Year 10 students Tierre Lindner, 16, and Lily French, 16 have entered works in the Directors Acquisitive Art Prize. The community can see all the entries at the Albury LibraryMuseum until next Thursday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Students from seven Riverina schools are displaying their art work at Albury's LibraryMuseum in a competition running again for the first time in two years.

