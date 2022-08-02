The Border Mail
North East MP Tania Maxwell wants harsher line taken on convicted killers whose victims' bodies are missing

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:30am
Withhold their release: North East MP Tania Maxwell says the prospect of freedom should not exist for convicted killers who do not reveal where their victims' bodies have been left.

A WANGARATTA MP's proposal to keep convicted killers in jail if they fail to reveal the location of their victim's body will be considered by the Victorian government.

