The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fresh from decades of service, former North East V/Line carriages find way back to Border for storage

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 3 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stripped back: The N Class carriages minus V/Line signage sit in the Albury railway yard awaiting a lift to Ettamogah. Picture: MARK JESSER

THE Border has not seen the last of the 1980s V/Line passenger train carriages, with nine sitting in the yard of Albury railway station awaiting a locomotive to take them to Ettamogah for storage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.