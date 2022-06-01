DETAILS of damage incurred to the wheels of the North East's VLocity trains have been revealed.
The information emerged as V/Line conducted a test run with a three-car VLocity from Melbourne to Albury on Wednesday to try to determine how the harm has occurred.
"Some trains experienced minor indentations on the outer edges of the wheels and we are conducting track tests to diagnose the cause of the problem," a V/Line spokesperson said.
"We thank passengers for their patience while some services are replaced by coaches."
The wheels affected are on the right side of the train if it is Melbourne-bound.
The indentations are not on the main section of the wheel which makes contact with the track, so it is deemed safe for them to operate.
However, V/Line has withdrawn the trains from passenger services as a precautionary safety measure.
Special monitoring equipment was used on the test run on Wednesday to help uncover the cause of the damage with data to be now analysed by investigators.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley has criticised V/Line for attempting to handball responsibility and on Wednesday blasted the Victorian government.
"Frankly none of us on the Border here that utilise the passenger services should be believing or trust what they say for one moment," he told ABC radio.
A Labor government spokesperson responded with a jab at the Coalition.
"Locals know the legacy of the Victorian Liberal Nationals is one of cuts and closures and it was the Andrews Labor Government who delivered upgrades and trains to the North East line," she said.
Meanwhile, a four-carriage set, from the N Class trains which are being phased out for VLocitys on the Albury line, has been placed in storage at the Seymour Railway Heritage Centre.
Its president John Crofts said another standard gauge carriage combination was due to arrive next week.
He said a survey was being done among members of Railway and Tramway Heritage Victoria to gauge interest in having them long-term.
The fate of the N Class locomotives is less clear with speculation that some will be converted to broad gauge for use on other V/Line routes or for freight.
Mr Crofts said with the bulk of heritage rail operators in Victoria on broad gauge it would cost an estimated $20,000 per carriage to switch the standard cars to the wider measure.
He hopes his centre will be staging trips involving the carriages by year's end.
