Bethanga artist Marley Dawson spent his formative years ripping objects apart and putting them back together, and now his life's work is on show at Artspace Gallery inside Wodonga's Hyphen precinct.
The exhibition, named Plateau, is a culmination of artworks made from objects Dawson finds and collects, before turning them into pieces of moving art.
Built across 15 years, those works represent his artistic practice and what he perceives to be his place in life.
The centrepiece is a major new work called Big Wheel (at 40), which was made especially for the exhibition.
The sculpture is made up of a large wooden wheel that rotates and causes a smaller car tyre to continuously roll in search of its balance point.
The larger wheel moves with enough momentum to keep it from falling.
Dawson said he viewed the work as a metaphor for his life.
"It was interesting putting all the work back together to realise that everything I've ever made is in cycles," he said.
"I think of it as a stand in for me going through the grind ... and everything kind of slows down a little bit, and you've got enough momentum to keep moving forward."
Dawson grew up in Albury, where he attended West Albury Public School and Albury High School.
He began learning how to make things in his dad's shed and at his mum's sewing room on Jones Street.
Later, Dawson attended art school in Sydney before moving to the United States.
"I think in the exhibition, there's quite a few things that people take differently," he said.
"There's definitely an interest in the craft side, and making things as well, and then there's the movement side, so how things move, and seeing all the exposed gears.
"A lot of the works start with an idea or a problem, and then I want to I think of way of working through those."
The exhibition is on display until Sunday, August 21.
