Bethanga artist Marley Dawson exhibits a lifetime's worth of work at Hyphen precinct

By Caroline Tung
May 30 2022 - 6:00pm
Bethanga artist Marley Dawson spent his formative years ripping objects apart and putting them back together, and now his life's work is on show at Artspace Gallery inside Wodonga's Hyphen precinct.

