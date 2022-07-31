The Border Mail
There was no hoopla from V/Line but train enthusiasts were keen to savour the moment as the N Class era ended

By Anthony Bunn
July 31 2022 - 4:46am
The last N Class train rolls out of Albury railway station
Farewell: Charlie Mead was among a number of train devotees who travelled on the last N Class service on the North East line. It was hauled by the City of Geelong locomotive N464. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

THERE was no official fanfare but there were some diehard train lovers aboard as the last scheduled N Class V/Line passenger service left Albury on Saturday.

Local News

