GROWING up in Queensland Nelle Lee first discovered Jane Eyre in high school.
The Charlotte Bronte classic was the first novel Lee really devoured and she came back to it again and again.
She said it resonated differently each time.
Now the stage actress and co-founder of independent theatre company Shake & Stir is touring the country to bring Jane Eyre to the stage - including Albury Entertainment Centre next week.
The critical reviews for the show have been out of this world.
Lee said she aimed to capture Jane Eyre's inner strength and her battle between head and heart.
"It's always daunting tackling a famous literary character like Jane Eyre; you have to make sure you're doing justice to Bronte," she said.
"It was written so long ago yet Bronte was one of the first to have a female protagonist who was speaking about her inner turmoil at a time when it was not the societal norm."
Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre - a gothic tale of a spirited orphan in search of love, family and a sense of belonging - will hit Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, August 12, as part of an eight-month tour.
Lee, who is also the company's artistic director, said the audience could expect spectacular special effects and a stunning score.
It features original music written by multi-ARIA Award winner Sarah McLeod.
"The music is pretty fabulous; Sarah is the lead singer of The Superjesus," Lee said.
"She's so a adaptable, a real shape shifter; the music is beautiful, haunting enough for the gothic tale but with the punch of rock music."
In 2006, Lee joined Ross Balbuziente and Nick Skubij to form theatre company Shake & Stir.
Shake & Stir Theatre Co's artistic director Ross Balbuziente welcomed the national tour.
"Shake & Stir has always relished its time spent in the region and we look forward to be bringing one of the company's largest touring works - in all its blazing glory - to the Albury Entertainment Centre," he said.
The show is part of the the Albury Entertainment Centre's Theatre Season, which features seven stage productions throughout the year sourced for Albury-Wodonga patrons.
Albury Entertainment Centre venue manager Brendan Maher said the Jane Eyre production was one-of-a-kind.
"We are delighted to partner with Shake & Stir theatre co to share this spectacular production with our community," he said.
"Expect memorable performances, moving music and vocals, as well as amazing special effects lighting up the stage."
