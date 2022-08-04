East Albury grocer delighted to see supermarket sell for $7 million

THE $7 million sales price meant the East Albury building, housing his supermarket business, was beyond IGA franchisee Bob Mathews.
He said on Thursday his family considered buying the site which want to auction on Wednesday and was sold to a Border investor for $7.01 million.
"We would have liked to buy it, but it was a bit outside our range," Mr Mathews said.
"It would have been good to own it as a bit of superannuation but I'm quite pleased with the result and we continue to work on being good retailers."
Mr Mathews said it was a "very good result" for his landlord and friend Shane Trotter, formerly of Lockhart and now of Wagga who had joined him in developing the Borella Road site which was once home to a shed used to transport pigs to the then nearby Albury saleyards.
"It speaks very highly of East Albury," Mr Mathews said.
"The pubs does a great job, the Newmarket hotel, it's a very strong trading business and we'd like to see more happening with the chicken shop, it shouldn't be empty, but the other shops are trading strongly and East Albury people are supporting East Albury businesses, there's a real East Albury spirit."
Mr Mathews said his family had a seven-year lease on the building which runs until 2029 and another two seven-year possible extensions.
"I'll be 93 when it runs out of options, I don't know whether I'll be still there," he said.
The supermarket officially began trading in June, 2004 with then federal Revenue Minister Helen Coonan having the honour of opening it.
