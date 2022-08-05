Emily Browne has recommitted to coach North Albury in 2023.
It will be Browne's third year in charge of the Hoppers, who are sixth on the Ovens and Murray A-grade ladder with six wins, seven losses and a draw.
Browne, a two-time Toni Wilson Medalist, took out the club's best and fairest in 2021 and can't wait to continue the journey at Bunton Park.
"We've improved so much this season, facing some real adversity with player unavailability, injuries and COVID, so to only sit two points outside the top-five with four rounds remaining is super pleasing," Browne said.
"Our C-Grade side is in a similar position and our under-17s will play finals, so as a whole, I think the club is in a really exciting phase."
"I have some wonderful support around me with Fiona Boyer, Paula Cary and our netball committee, so it was an easy decision."
The Hoppers are away to Lavington on Saturday, Myrtleford hosts Wangaratta and Rovers face Wodonga.
