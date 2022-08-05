The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Emily Browne to continue as North Albury coach in 2023

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Emily Browne in action against Myrtleford. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Emily Browne has recommitted to coach North Albury in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.