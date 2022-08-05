Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga have wheeled out big guns for Saturday's match in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Rovers have named their best player in Sam Murray after he injured his hamstring against Yarrawonga on July 16.
However, the Hawks will have to weigh up the risk, given they are almost certain to play an elimination final in four weeks.
The home team has also named VFL player Charlie Thompson, O and M representative Jake McQueen and small defender Will Nolan, who's underrated outside the club, but certainly not internally with his ability to blanket an opponent.
Ironically, small forward Cody Szust returns from Port Melbourne during its bye and could well face Nolan.
The Bulldogs meet another likely elimination finalist in Myrtleford next week, followed by non-finalists Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury, so they will be desperate to win at least two more games to finish with six victories after last year's four from 13 COVID record.
