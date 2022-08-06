Having a son diagnosed at the age of eight made supporting diabetes research a heartfelt cause for Albury mother Jackie Kelly.
Her son, Ben Kelly, is now a devoted 22-year-old who plays in the ruck for Albury.
The family always encouraged him to do everything in life "as normal as can be, and to continue to play sport".
Mrs Kelly was chuffed though when she set a goal of raising $5000 to help with support type 1 diabetes, only to go well beyond that with a final amount of $7050.
She achieved the total through selling 282 beanies donated by the Type1 foundation, based in Geelong.
Funds will also be put towards camps and care packages for newly diagnosed children on the Border.
"The condition changes your whole life, their life and your family's life," Mrs Kelly said.
"I wanted the fundraiser to not only be about the money raised but for more and more people to understand what type 1 diabetes is and be aware that this is every single day with no breaks.
"There is no rest for people who have it.
"It's incurable and unpreventable, and these kids and adults are courageous and, most of all, inspiring."
