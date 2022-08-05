The stakes could hardly be higher when Albury United hit the road to Cobram for the biggest game of the season on Sunday.
United will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat at Apex Reserve, with next weekend's bye meaning that a draw or victory on Sunday would make them impossible to catch at the top.
However, a win for Cobram would move them to within one point of the Greens, who finish the regular season with a tricky assignment away to fourth-placed Myrtleford in a fortnight's time.
"This game is the one everyone's looking at," United defender Alex Howard said.
"If we can get a result, we all know what's at stake, the title's up for grabs.
"The last bit of footage we've got of Cobram is against Wang, and they had some players out that day, but I think they'll have their strongest side out against us.
"They've got a good squad, with young wingers who will be dribbling at us with pace so I think we'll always have our heads on a swivel and then you've got Bill Puckett who's so good at using his body.
"It's going to be a test but that's when I perform at my best and I think that's when our team performs at its best, going up against the best teams.
"We go into it knowing we have to be at our best to beat the best."
United, who thrashed neighbours Albury City 6-2 on Sunday, haven't dropped a point away from home since round one, although Cobram come into the game fresh after Boomers forfeited their game last weekend.
With just 18 goals conceded, the Greens boast the league's meanest defence in a reflection of Howard's form since joining from GV Suns in the summer.
"I've enjoyed this season immensely, with the group of boys around me, the quality of our coaching staff and experienced players like Caleb Martin, Sam Mason and Ben Hughes," he said.
"I've really come out of my shell this season, taken the game on a little bit more, gained some confidence and been able to make those attacking runs from centre-back or full-back.
"I've even got on the scoresheet when I can."
But keeping Cobram out will be the order of the day on Sunday as United look to clinch their first outright league championship since 2015.
"I haven't thought about it just yet but, like all the boys, it would be an amazing feeling," Howard said.
"The fact we've already won the FA Cup still hasn't settled in for all of us, and the league title is only a step towards winning the finals.
"I don't think the job's quite done even once the title race is over."
