Long COVID lockdowns spent wandering to the Thames River while she was living in the United Kingdom was where multidisciplinary artist Shivanjani Lal first got the idea for her latest exhibition.
Bani Begets Bani, (Bani meaning water in Hindi), launched tonight at the Murray Art Museum Albury and will be on exhibit until the end of October.
Ms Lal said between 2020 and 2021 she spent a lot of time pondering water histories.
"I spent a lot of time thinking about what the river meant to me and how I felt about the river," she said.
"I found out that Thames meant darkness in Celtic and in Sanskrit and I thought that was super interesting, particularly because there is a taboo around the removal of the Indian community from the subcontinent, which is called the kala pani meaning blackwaters," she said.
"I just thought there was some sort of ephemeral connection between this water way and that taboo.
"This show is kind of an outcome of that."
The exhibition is free.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
