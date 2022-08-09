Designs have been finalised for a $12.5 million performing arts centre to be built at the Wodonga Middle Years School.
The money for the Huon campus project was made available in the 2020-21 state budget.
This means work on the early stages of construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
The project consists of a new technology wing, a visual arts space and a performing arts studio.
The Victorian government said it was investing $7.2 billion in Victorian school infrastructure. More than 1460 schools plan to upgrade in the future.
The first stage is scheduled to be completed by September, 2023.
Executive principal Vern Hilditch said the tender for the project had just been announced, with Joss Construction the successful bidder.
Following stages will be dependent on future government funding.
Mr Hilditch said initial work would lead to the demolition of the school's D wing, the last remaining wing.
"This is the first stage of a complete rebuild of the Huon campus," he said.
"It will be state-of-the-art facilities that will allow for performances.
"It will also incorporate an outdoor amphitheatre for the performing arts."
Mr Hilditch said spaces in the technology area would cover the whole range of traditional fields along with robotics.
"There's a massive amount of effort gone into it by the staff to make sure we're designing something that the architects can work with," he said.
