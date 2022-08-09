The Border Mail
Albury councillor says Richmond Football Club company Aligned Leisure has much to do to repair its reputation on the Border

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 9 2022 - 6:00pm
Paddling along: A duck navigates a lane rope during a swimming session at the Albury aquatic centre.

ALBURY-Wodonga pools operator Aligned Leisure has a big task to lift consumer confidence and build a reputable brand in the region.

