ALBURY-Wodonga pools operator Aligned Leisure has a big task to lift consumer confidence and build a reputable brand in the region.
That's the opinion of Albury councillor Jess Kellahan who joined with her colleagues in supporting a 12-month extension for the Richmond Football Club company to run the pools.
"I hope they can deliver on their many promises moving forward," Cr Kellahan told this week's council meeting.
"They have much to do in building consumer confidence and building a reputable brand in the region and I hope this happens with the extension of that contract.
"Extending the contract will also allow Albury City Council time to work on its aquatic strategy which is currently under investigation and also investigate possibilities around an indoor aquatic strategy."
Councillor Stuart Baker noted he had been a "vocal critic" of aspects of Aligned Leisure's management, but supported an extension to the deal.
He revealed Wodonga Council, which discussed its pools contract in secret, had also agreed to a 12-month add-on.
"I think it's a suitable thing for us to do as well and stay in step with Wodonga," Cr Baker said.
"I'm more than happy to watch the next two years of the contract and hopefully there is some improved performance from where they were lacking last season and some of the seasons before."
Aligned Leisure did not respond to The Border Mail on Tuesday when comment was sought on councillors' views and the extension.
Wodonga Council also declined to confirm it had extended Aligned Leisure's agreement, despite Cr Baker flagging a new deal.
Councillor Alice Glachan also spoke in favour of prolonging the contract on the basis of the city deciding to extend Albury pool opening hours into colder months.
"One of the justifications for being able to support this recommendation.... is that we also are trialling an extended period of pool operations, so for the outdoor pool, and that information will also feed into what will become a new contract," Cr Glachan said.
"I think it's important that we allow that process to take place."
Councillor David Thurley said proceeding with an add-on to the contract made "economic sense" but he acknowledged Aligned Leisure also needed to improve and be open to more public feedback.
