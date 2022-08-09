A Wodonga man who let himself into an 18-year-old's North Albury unit before punching her to the head had his sentence delayed on Tuesday over mental health concerns.
Che Kennedy is in Junee jail bail refused over several charges, but these could not be finalised before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham told Albury Local Court he was unable to take instructions from Kennedy.
"Put simply, there are significant mental health issues," Mr Lingham said of Kennedy.
The case was adjourned to August 16, but only for a mention in case a specialist medical report needs to be ordered.
Kennedy previously pleaded guilty to common assault, use an offensive weapon with the intention of committing an indictable offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and larceny.
Ms McLaughlin was told that Kennedy and the victim had known each other for five years and that 18 months before had a brief relationship.
The victim went to sleep in her Curlew Crescent unit on December 6 about 11pm.
She woke at 9am the next day to the sound of her back door being opened, then saw Kennedy and another man she barely knew standing in her kitchen.
She watched Kennedy walk around the unit then tried to speak to him, but he couldn't respond and so "believed the offender was intoxicated from drugs".
The second man left an hour later then Kennedy had a shower, so she tried to go back to sleep.
The victim woke up 90 minutes later to see Kennedy trying to set up a radio on a kitchen bench.
Soon afterwards he called her a "slut" for having been with another man while he was in jail, then abused her as she sat down on her bed.
He also stole her phone.
Kennedy punched her to the forehead and, soon afterwards, grabbed a silver-coloured pole after she made up a story about needing to leave the unit to see her parole officer in order to get away from him.
"What the f---," he said. "You're not going anywhere. You're staying here with me."
Minutes later they both left via the back door, then the victim went to a neighbour's home to call police.
