THE pending closure of Lavington's last two major bank branches has prompted an Albury councillor to urge account holders to join Hume Bank.
Westpac will shut its Urana Road site on August 19 and NAB will stop operating its Griffith Road premises on October 27.
Representatives of both banks blamed falling face-to-face transactions and a shift to online patronage as triggers for the closures.
NAB retail customer executive, Paris Qanbari said: "Approximately 70 per cent of our Lavington customers have only visited the branch once in the last year and more than 60 per cent of customers are also using other branches."
A Westpac spokesman said the majority of employees affected are likely to find another role within the company.
Lavington-based Albury councillor Darren Cameron is appalled by the total abandonment of the area by the big banks.
"It's very disappointing that once again Lavington people are being treated as second class citizens," Cr Cameron said.
"Personally, I bank with the Hume Bank and I'd encourage Westpac and NAB customers to support those who support us and bank with Hume.
"The big banks are about profit, not loyalty, and if they treat people like statistics they don't deserve to be supported."
Westpac and NAB said account holders could receive in-person service at Albury branches and also access services via the Lavington post office.
