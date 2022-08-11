A young North Albury man has broken down in tears on being refused bail over a spate of crimes connected to stolen cars.
Dylan Patrick Icely was fronting Albury Local Court via a video link to custody.
He had hoped to be released to be with his family while awaiting sentence on September 14.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin was not swayed by submissions from defence lawyer David Ierace on why his continued incarceration was not justified.
"I note his young age and his abysmal record of committing like offences," Ms McLaughlin said.
Mr Ierace had argued that Icely's circumstances had changed in that his partner was now expecting their third child and he wanted to be released so he could provide support to his partner.
But Icely, who was previously convicted in his absence, was refused bail due in part to the danger posed of him committing further serious offences.
When told this, Icely began to cry, dropped his head and ran his right hand through his hair.
Icely, 23, of Banks Street, is facing sentence on charges of driving conveyance taken without consent of owner, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, not display P-plates, two counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception and unlawfully possess number plates.
The court was told how an orange Toyota Yaris was stolen from Beechworth on March 31.
On April 2, Victorian registration plates were taken from a car in Wodonga.
About 3.45am that same day, Icely drove the car, with the stolen plates now attached, into the BP service station on Travelstop Way, Lavington. He put $64.10 of fuel into the car but did not pay.
Police recovered the car about 10.50am and a forensic examination uncovered Icely's fingerprints and DNA, the latter on an energy drink can left in the driver's door pocket.
Similar offending two days later involved a stolen Camry from which Icely was seen getting out of a passenger door to put in $64.44 of fuel, again without paying.
