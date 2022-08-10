A FRESH $2.97 million two-storey medical clinic to be built at Thurgoona has been welcomed by an Albury councillor as a benefit to the whole city.
Councillors this week unanimously approved the construction of the centre on the corner of Thurgoona Drive and Fairway Gardens Road.
One of them, Jess Kellahan, said there was a clear need for the clinic.
"I think a medical centre of this nature will be an asset to (not only) residents of Thurgoona but greater Albury," Cr Kellahan said.
"Hopefully this attracts further allied health professionals because I don't know if anyone's tried to book a doctor's appointment recently but you can be waiting some time.
"Hopefully this is of benefit to not only residents of Thurgoona but to all of Albury."
When the clinic will open its door is unclear.
Habitat Planning, which lodged the development application on behalf of Raffaele Pty Ltd, could not say when construction will start.
The ground floor is slated to have 13 consultation or treatment rooms including a pathology area, a pharmacy, reception area and offices.
The first floor is earmarked for allied health and includes a large open gym/rehabilitation area.
There will be car parking provided for 46 vehicles including two bays designated for those with disabilities.
Opening hours will be 7am to 6pm on weekdays and 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.
The proposal went to council for a decision after attracting more than five submissions.
In total it attracted 14, with 13 of those objections, which ranged across the clinic not being needed, traffic concerns and worries about security, privacy, landscaping and noise.
The development will result in 20 trees, 19 of which are native but not to Thurgoona, being removed.
Greens councillor Ashley Edwards noted there would be compensatory tree planting and adjustments to night-time lighting to assist squirrel gliders and birds.
