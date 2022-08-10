The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

VIDEO: Pair sought after gun pointed at Wodonga petrol station worker

By Blair Thomson
August 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are working to track down two men after an armed robbery involving a handgun.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.