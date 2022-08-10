VIDEO: Pair sought after gun pointed at Wodonga petrol station worker

Police are working to track down two men after an armed robbery involving a handgun.
Officers were called to the OTR petrol station on Moorefield Park Drive in Wodonga about 9.15pm on Monday.
A man wearing a black and white jumper, blue jeans and a dark hat entered as a heavier man in a red flannelette shirt and jeans stood guard at the front door.
The first man casually walked to the counter, produced a black pistol and pointed it at a female employee, and demanded cash.
The worker produced three money draws, and the man stuffed cash and coins into his pockets before leaving with the scond man.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said they were last seen running on Moorefield Park Drive towards Delatite Court.
They remained at large on Wednesday.
"Anytime there's the use or production of a weapon in a crime is concerning to police," he said.
"We're working very hard to identify and apprehend those responsible.
"This crime was a violent, distressing and traumatising one for the victim to endure."
Detectives have canvassed the area and yesterday released CCTV.
"Police are releasing surveillance footage taken from inside the store in the hope that somebody recognises one or both of these males," the detective said.
"We're also appealing to anybody in the area at the time who may have seen or heard something, and anybody with dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers.
"Whilst the victim was physically unharmed, it was a traumatising ordeal for her.
"She's receiving support from within her own organisation, as well as from Victoria Police."
Both men had their faces covered with medical masks during the armed robbery and both were wearing hats.
While there were no other customers in the store, cars could be seen passing the venue at the time of the incident.
Detective Sergeant Drew said information could be provided anonymously.
He said robberies with guns were relatively rare.
"It's not something we see often, thankfully, in our area, but when we do we treat it very seriously, and investigate thoroughly to ensure we can hold those responsible to account," he said.
Call 1800 333 000.
