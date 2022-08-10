Steve Owen will step down as coach of Rutherglen at the end of the season.
Owen replaced Daniel Athanitis at the helm and has coached the Cats for the past two years.
He recently informed Cats' officials of his decision.
"I've enjoyed the challenge of coaching," Owen said.
"But to be honest there is a bit of a difference in opinion in which direction the club should go at the moment so we both decided to part company.
"Everything is on good terms but we both agreed that I should step down at the end of the season."
The Cats won six of 16 matches last season and have the same record this year with two matches remaining and sit ninth on the ladder.
"I thought we have been able to remain reasonably competitive," he said.
"When I first took over, the plan was to play as many of the kids and locals in the senior side as possible.
"I haven't deviated from that and would have had half-a-dozen kids from the thirds last year make their senior debut this season, which is a positive.
"We know when we play to our ability that we can be competitive with most sides.
"But we also understand that the club is going through a rebuilding phase and pinning a lot of faith in the junior talent at the club.
"While we haven't won as many matches as we would have liked this year, we have definitely been competitive which is pleasing."
Owen said like any youth policy, there is plenty of pain before you see gains.
"I think that we would have the youngest list in the competition," he said.
"There are a couple of older guys like Ian Kay and myself that help bump the average age up.
"But we are a very young list and there are some promising signs for the future."
Owen has played 11 of 16 matches this season.
"I still enjoy playing and have played most of the games," he said.
"But I realise I'm 35 now and my body keeps reminding me that I'm not as young as I used to be."
Owen pinpointed recruiting as one of the toughest parts of coaching the Cats with the 'Corowa Cluster' still one of the biggest issues in the area.
Wahgunyah was also hit hard this season after being able to attract minimal recruits.
"There's no doubt it tougher to recruit because of where Rutherglen is," he said.
"If you try to recruit from Albury, players have to pass through three or four towns before they get to Rutherglen.
"The 'Corowa Cluster' won't go away anytime soon.
"But I guess recruiting is getting tougher for every club and that's why our focus has been trying to develop players from within."
