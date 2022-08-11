300 pig carcasses cleaned up after Barnawartha North truck rollover

A truck crash has led to an extensive clean-up operation at Barnawartha North.
The vehicle, which was carrying 300 pig carcasses, crashed on a bend on Old Barnawartha Road about 8.30pm on Wednesday.
Advertisement
The Don Watson Transport driver managed to free himself from his truck after it rolled onto the side of the road, down a small embankment.
He was taken to Albury hospital for observations.
The incident damaged a fence, but the driver was lucky to avoid hitting a large power pole.
IN OTHER NEWS
The animal carcasses and damaged vehicle were cleared by early Thursday morning, with rehabilitation works continuing at the site on Thursday.
The road had been closed after the incident to allow the scene to be cleared, but has since reopened.
No other drivers witnessed the crash, but others stopped afterwards to provide assistance.
The cause of the crash continues to be investigated.
Police, firefighters and the SES were involved in the incident.
"He's very lucky," Sergeant Sarah Kendall said of the driver.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.