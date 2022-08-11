The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

300 pig carcasses cleaned up after Barnawartha North truck rollover

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 11 2022 - 7:18am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLEAN UP: The scene of Wednesday night's incident.

A truck crash has led to an extensive clean-up operation at Barnawartha North.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.