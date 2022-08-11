Man killed in tragic truck crash at Daysdale, second driver critical

A man has died and a second is in critical condition following a crash at Daysdale
Emergency services were called to Federation Way about 1.15pm on Thursday following reports of a head-on collision between two trucks.
One driver died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
The second driver was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene for serious injuries and is being airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police.
Federation Way is blocked to north and southbound traffic with diversions in place.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The incident occurred on a bend in the road, close to Daysdale-Walbundrie Road.
The incident caused extensive damage to the vehicles, one of which was a grain truck.
