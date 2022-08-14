Near miss as drunk man yanks car steering wheel at 100km/h in anger

A drunk and agitated passenger who almost caused a car crash by pulling on a steering wheel at 100km/h will be sentenced next month.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard Justin McNulty's actions caused the vehicle he was travelling in to swerve about 50 centimetres from the path of an oncoming four-wheel-drive.
He had been drinking throughout the day of the incident on April 22 while his wife worked.
His wife picked him up from Cobram and McNulty was abusive for the duration of the trip towards Benalla.
McNulty swore at her and threatened her, and the woman warned she would take him to a police station if he didn't stop.
"I hope you die in a car accident," he said, and yanked on the wheel as the pair and another passenger travelled at 100km/h on the Midland Highway.
The vehicle was about half-a-metre away from hitting the oncoming car, and that driver pulled over to yell at McNulty, who threw the car keys away into long grass.
He was interviewed at Benalla the following day and said he thought if his actions killed his wife and friend, "so be it".
He was charged with reckless conduct endangering life and has pleaded guilty.
The court heard McNulty had an alcohol problem but had been doing well on a rehabilitation program.
"He's probably suffered from years of alcohol abuse," his lawyer said.
McNulty had been working at his family's sawmill in Benalla, but was no longer employed there.
He had been ordered to undertake a community corrections order just days before the offence, but it hadn't started.
The order was imposed three days earlier for offending on March 6 last year.
Those charges included two counts of drink-driving and careless driving, and led to McNulty being banned from driving for four years.
The newer offences breached the order.
Magistrate Ian Watkins adjourned the criminal charges, and the corrections order breach, to September 5 for sentence.
The court heard continuing a corrections order could help McNulty address his offending behaviour.
