Near miss as drunk man yanks car steering wheel at 100km/h in anger

By Wangaratta Court
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:21am, first published 2:00am
A drunk and agitated passenger who almost caused a car crash by pulling on a steering wheel at 100km/h will be sentenced next month.

