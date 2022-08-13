The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

All the scores from the O&M, Hume, Tallangatta and Upper Murray

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 13 2022 - 10:33am, first published 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUSH AND SHOVE: Albury and Lavington players engage in a bit a push and shove on Saturday. Picture: MARK JESSER

OVENS AND MURRAY

FOOTBALL

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.