FOOTBALL
ROUND 16
Albury 11.13 (79) lost to Lavington 13.14 (92)
Wangaratta 22.15 (147) def Wod. Raiders 7.7 (49)
Nth Albury 7.7 (49) lost to Yarrawonga 15.16 (106)
Corowa-Ruth 7.6 (48) lost to Wang Rovers 9.11 (65)
Wodonga 10.16 (76) def Myrtleford 7.5 (47)
NETBALL
Wodonga 46 lost to Myrtleford 58
Albury 44 lost to Lavington 45
Wangaratta 61 def Wod. Raiders 34
Nth Albury 30 lost to Yarrawonga 56
Corowa-Ruth 58 def Wang. Rovers 36
ROUND 17
Beechworth 27.24 (186) def Wahgunyah 2.1 (13)
Chiltern 18.12 (120) def Tallangatta 4.4 (28)
Dederang MB 17.14 (116) def Mitta Utd 5.5 (35)
Kiewa-SC 10.7 (67) def Yackandandah 8.13 (61)
Rutherglen 7.4 (46) def Barnawartha 6.8 (44)
Thurgoona 19.25 (139) def Wod. Saints 5.7 (37)
ROUND 17
Brock-Burrum 11.4 (70) lost to Osborne 12.13 (85)
Magpies 13.10 (88) def Lockhart 5.6 (36)
Henty 10.9 (69) def RWW Giants 9.12 (66)
CDHBU 11.6 (72) lost to Jindera 13.11 (89)
Bill. Crows 4.4 (28) lost to Holbrook 14.20 (104)
Culcairn 5.6 (36) lost to Howlong 6.10 (46)
ROUND 15
Cudgewa 30.17 (197) def Corryong 5.5 (35)
ROUND 20
Ben. All Blacks 16.7 (103) def Goorambat 5.8 (38)
King Valley 11.13 (79) def Milawa 10.13 (73)
Bonnie Doon 6.10 (46) lost to Bright 15.11 (101)
Greta 15.14 (104) def Moyhu 5.5 (35)
Whorouly 20.14 (134) def Tarrawingee 9.3 (57)
ROUND 17
Moama 14.8 (92) def Nathalia 6.7 (43)
Mulwala 24.14 (158) def Finley 5.5 (35)
Barooga 5.5 (35) lost to Congupna 16.11 (107)
Rumbalara 9.9 (63) lost to Echuca Utd 14.11 (95)
Tongala 14.3 (87) def Cobram 12.3 (75)
Deni. Rams 13.12 (90) def Numurkah 1.6 (12)
