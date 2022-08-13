Wangaratta Rovers have just appointed gun player Sam Murray as coach for the next two years.
Murray will replace great friend Daryn Cresswell, who indicated recently he would stand down at the end of the season to watch his teenage sons Jake and Josh play football.
Murray returned from a hamstring injury in the vital away win over Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday.
"When we made the announcement in the rooms after the game it was overwhelming the support he's got," Hawks' football operations manager Barry Sullivan said.
More to follow.
