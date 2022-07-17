Another Morris Medal contender has suffered a hamstring injury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Wangaratta Rovers' Sam Murray injured his right leg at the 25-minute mark of the second quarter against Yarrawonga on Saturday.
"My left leg wouldn't have let me down like that," Murray quipped after the club's 46-point loss.
Remarkably, it's the first 'big' injury of his career, which includes a 13-game AFL stint with Collingwood in 2018-19.
"It's one of those ones where you knew right away," he explained.
"I've been really fortunate in my career to never have a serious injury, I think I've missed one game through injury, but the first thoughts is it's going to be a little bit (out of the game)."
Murray has been in sensational form and was third in league marks heading into the clash, with 93.
He also featured in the league's top 10 for disposals, an outstanding effort given the number of midfielders in there.
It comes a week after Albury's Fletcher Carroll injured his hamstring.
Carroll missed Saturday's 37-point win over Myrtleford and he's expected to miss at least two more.
The Tiger finished third in last year's Morris Medal and was likely to feature again.
Murray is also expected to poll well, although his chances will be dictated by how long he misses.
The league's Morris Medal has been dominated by midfielders, but the irresistible form of Yarrawonga defender Leigh Masters has him favourite with five rounds left.
Masters grabbed six marks in 12 minutes against Rovers.
