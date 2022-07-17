The Border Mail
Morris Medal fancy Sam Murray out with hamstring complaint

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated July 17 2022 - 11:37am, first published 9:05am
Sam Murray on Saturday.

Another Morris Medal contender has suffered a hamstring injury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

