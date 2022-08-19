Former state cricketer Kate Burns is the new coach of Beechworth Wanderers.
Burns, who grew up in the North East, played for Western Australia and more recently spent time with Ringwood in the Melbourne-based Victorian Premier Cricket competition.
"I'm really excited to be appointed as coach of the Beechworth Wanderers Cricket Club," she said.
"Everyone I've met has a genuine love of the club, there's a large base of committed volunteers and the leadership have a great vision for where they see the club going."
Burns will oversee the senior and junior programs at Beechworth, who are this year looking to field seven sides in the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association season, from under-12 up to A-Grade.
Burns has worked under some "incredible coaches" and can't wait to get started at Baarmutha Park.
"The opportunity to oversee a coaching program from top to bottom is what really appealed to me about the role," Burns said.
"I'm looking forward to working with the team coaches and club leadership to develop a club-wide coaching system that aims to meet the needs of the players, wherever they are in their cricket journey, and that supports and encourages more people to have a go at coaching."
Burns will be looking to lay strong foundations to make the club a force for years to come.
"The ultimate goal is to achieve on-field success across all grades and age groups," she said.
"We want to develop the depth within the club to consistently challenge for flags year after year.
"We would love to see more players join the club, whether they're new players or returning players. We'd also love more people from the local community to come down and be part of the club.
"There are so many cricket lovers out there, we'd love to see them bring their love of the game to the club and get involved in any way they can."
Wanderers president Brenton Surrey is thrilled to have Burns at the club.
"It is a genuinely exciting time to be involved around the club - and not just seniors-wise," Surrey said.
"The work Kate will do with the junior players will set the club up for sustainability and success in the future.
"It will be great to let Kate bring knowledge and her experiences into our club; her knowledge on high-level cricket, as well as being experienced in the pathway program, will be great."
