Wodonga is staring at four successive wins to finish the year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Bulldogs have stunned top five fancies Wangaratta Rovers and Myrtleford in successive weeks, and meet Corowa-Rutherglen at home on Saturday, followed by North Albury in round 18.
Advertisement
"It's been massive for our group to take into next year," boom recruit Angus Baker offered.
'We might have been out of the running for finals, but there was a fair bit on the line for us, that form that we need leading into next year and create a winning environment where our young players get used to that and know where the level is at."
The Bulldogs have named last year's leading goalkicker Ethan Redcliffe as an emergency, but the club has suddenly found firepower.
In rounds 13-14, Wodonga averaged 34 points.
In the last two wins, it's been more than doubled to 77.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Roos have won only one of their past seven games and, just like the Bulldogs, are desperate to take winning form into summer.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.