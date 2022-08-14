The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rovers' newcomer Alex Dowsley kicks four against Roos

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated August 14 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:07am
HOT PURSUIT: Corowa-Rutherglen's Cam Wilson tries desperately to avoid Wangaratta Rovers' Brodie Filo on Saturday. Rovers won by 17 points to push back into the five. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Wangaratta Rovers' debutant Alex Dowsley celebrated a belated birthday in style with four goals against Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

