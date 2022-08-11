Wangaratta Rovers will play their biggest game in eight years away to Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Hawks sit outside the top five, on percentage, just weeks after being considered top three contenders.
Rovers have lost their last three matches and while the Roos can't play finals, they are just as desperate after claiming only three of their past 10 games.
Corowa-Rutherglen's battle with injury has been well documented, but it's now missing only three players in Jy Lane (dislocated shoulder), Matt Grantham (broken leg) and Bill Hansen (knee).
For a small club without the depth of the power clubs, that's naturally far from ideal, but it's much better than a month ago when the team was barely recognisable.
Rovers' battle to field their best team has been undersold, in comparison to the Roos and Myrtleford, with four selected players in Sam Murray, Will Nolan, Dylan Stone and Charlie Thompson missing the 42-point loss to Wodonga last Saturday.
Myrtleford (112.14%), Lavington (100.64%) and Rovers (100.17%) are equal on 32 points, but the Saints look safe with the easiest run home.
Rovers still look the most likely to fill fifth, but that depends on toppling the Roos, which would have been a monty a month ago but is suddenly even-stevens, while Lavington will start outsiders against Albury (third) and Wangaratta (first).
The Hawks rely on their pace, but the wet conditions over the past week could force a change in tactics.
Rovers finished third last year, but didn't get to play finals for the first time since 2014 when COVID torpedoed the season 12 months ago this weekend.
The Hawks lost two of the league's best players in Tyler Roos and Matt Jones over summer, but picked up a stack of quality, including 2018 Morris medallist Brodie Filo and ex-Western Bulldog Lukas Webb.
Captain Sam Carpenter wouldn't be drawn on the magnitude on this game.
"Our effort hasn't been where it really needs to be and that's something we are working really hard on."
