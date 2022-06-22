Corowa-Rutherglen's hopes of breaking its eight-year finals drought has suffered a four-pronged injury blow in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Matt Grantham broke his leg against North Albury on June 11, Charlie Nastasi has blood clots, while veteran Kade Kuschert is battling plantar fasciitis.
It follows the devastating news a month ago that Bill Hansen would need a knee reconstruction.
Grantham is out for the season, joining Hansen, while Nastasi is uncertain of his immediate future due to the unique complaint.
"I had a really bad cramp early against Yarrawonga (on May 15) and I thought that was strange," he revealed.
"I played the next week against Wangaratta Rovers and knew something was wrong, so I went to the emergency department (at Williamstown hospital) and got the bad news there.
"They were telling me that if the clots go above the knee, it's quite serious, the first scan showed that it was above the knee, there were four ranging between 18 and 22cms.
"I'm on medication for the next few months and they're hoping that dissolves over time.
"It's not common in younger people, I could react better with the drugs and be better quicker, but there's no promises."
The 28-year-old, who is an enormously popular figure at the Roos, won't know his playing plans for some time.
However, Grantham's fate is sealed after snapping his fibula bone in two.
"That's me done (for the year), it's anywhere between three and six months," he suggested.
"It's a bit of a blur, from memory, I went to kick it and the opponent tried to smother it and fell on my leg.
"This has happened to me before (where a player falls on the leg), but it's been fine, sometimes these things are just the luck of the draw."
Grantham is an osteopath and has been forced off work.
He's 31 in October, but admits he doesn't need to make a decision on his playing career yet.
"I started a business a year and a bit ago, it gets a little harder to miss work due to footy, but it's way too early to make a call," he explained.
The Roos had an injury-free run early, but have been belted since.
Despite the injury woes, the club has done a sterling job to sit only a win outside the top five with eight rounds left.
However, the Roos face a brutal test as they look to keep their hopes alive.
The club has this week off, but then faces a fired-up Albury, which is smarting from its one-point loss to Wangaratta Rovers.
The Roos' opponents for fourth and fifth - Myrtleford and Rovers - play the bottom two in North Albury and Wodonga Raiders respectively in round 11, adding greater pressure on the visitors to topple Albury on July 2.
