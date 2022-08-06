The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga sends Wangaratta Rovers out of the top five with 42-point win

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 6 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Jewell was outstanding for the Bulldogs, kicking three goals. He's played much of the season in defence, but took his opportunities against the Hawks.

Wodonga maintained this year's hoodoo over Wangaratta Rovers to bump the one-time top three fancies out of the top five in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.