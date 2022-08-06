Wodonga maintained this year's hoodoo over Wangaratta Rovers to bump the one-time top three fancies out of the top five in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
After averaging only 34 points in successive losses, the Bulldogs found different avenues to goal missing Ethan Redcliffe and Alex Smout to post an 11.12 (78) to 4.12 (36) away upset.
Advertisement
Sam Jewell kicked three, while 19-year-old debutant Jett Cassidy also booted three.
"He's a talent, he's leading our goalkicking in the reserves and he plays a little bit like Ethan Redcliffe (as an opportunistic goalsneak)," delighted coach Jordan Taylor revealed.
Wodonga had matched last year's four wins, but was desperate to add more.
"The wet helped simplify the game, we didn't overuse the footy, pressure was good and we put together a four-quarter performance, we've shown glimpses this year," Taylor explained.
The wet helped simplify the game, we didn't overuse the footy.- Jordan Taylor
The Bulldogs shocked Rovers in round six by 27 points, with the Hawks losing their spot in the five to Lavington on percentage with three rounds left.
Along with Jewell and Cassidy, Adam Jorgensen, Josh Mathey and Angus Baker were terrific.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jake McQueen and Raven Jolliffe were the Hawks' best.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.