Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams kicks six goals in 57-point win over North

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 13 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 11:27am
Leigh Williams is proving almost impossible to stop for any team this year.

Yarrawonga ace Leigh Williams has stolen a four-goal lead for the Doug Strang Medal after blasting six away against North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

