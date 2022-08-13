Yarrawonga ace Leigh Williams has stolen a four-goal lead for the Doug Strang Medal after blasting six away against North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Williams has now kicked 58 in only nine games - a cracking average of six and a half - after producing another best on ground display in the 15.16 (106) to 7.7 (49) win.
With two rounds remaining, Wangaratta's Morris medallist Callum Moore sits next on 54, with team-mate Ben Reid on 48.
Williams missed four and three games with a broken finger and broken bone in his back respectively, but he's been so dominant, it wouldn't surprise to see him feature in the Morris Medal's top 10.
The 32-year-old was well supported by Nick Fothergill (two goals), coach Mark Whiley and Lach Howe, in his first game for a month.
"It took us a while to get going, credit to them, their pressure was super high," Whiley praised.
Sam Azzi and Archie Gardiner were North's pick.
