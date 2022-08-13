Kiewa-Sandy Creek defender Zach Mona emerged as an unlikely hero after the Hawks climbed off the canvas to down a gallant Yackandandah by six points at Tangambalanga on Saturday.
Little separated the two sides for most of the contest with the Hawks clinging to a seven point lead at the final break.
Advertisement
The Roos got the first goal of the last quarter to set up a grandstand finish.
Trailing by one point with just over five minutes remaining, Hawks midfielder Josh Hicks had a set shot from a tight angle which narrowly missed to level the scores.
The Roos let the Hawks off the hook after defender Billy Griska kicked the ball out of bounds on the full when attempting to clear the ball from defence.
The Hawks once again surged forward with Mona swooping on a loose ball 20m from goal and kicking the match-winner with a clever snap.
It was Mona's only goal in the seniors this season in his third match after making the most of earning a call up from the reserves.
Hawks coach Jack Neil was relieved to emerge with the four points after losing to flag contenders Chiltern and Beechworth over the past fortnight.
"Full credit to Yackandandah, they certainly came to play today and made us earn the win," Neil said.
"They had a real dip and have been in pretty good form and we knew that heading into the match.
"They were able to produce some good football in patches and we had to battle to show our best form.
"There were glimpses of some good form today but only in patches."
The Hawks were well below full-strength missing skipper Jed Andrew (suspended), alongside spearhead Nick Beattie and Cam Evans (both flu).
They welcomed back prized recruit Connor Newnham who booted two goals but was well held by the Roos' defence.
Neil was pleased how the Hawks found a way to win when challenged in the final term which could prove beneficial with the finals a fortnight away.
Advertisement
"I think you'd rather have a challenge and a hard hit-out rather than an easy win with finals just around the corner," he said.
"Maybe not quite as tight as it was today though.
"There was a fair bit of pressure and intensity which hopefully holds us in good stead during the finals."
ALSO IN SPORT
Jake Hicks was the Hawks' best after another tireless display in the midfield with support from Jordyn Croucher, Jack Di Mizio and Jason Bartel.
Advertisement
The Roos were best served by Gus Lingham, best and fairest Josh Garland and skipper Ben McIntosh.
The Hawks received no fresh injuries and travel to Barnawartha for the final round of the season next week.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.