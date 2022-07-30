The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams kicks eight goals against Corowa-Rutherglen

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
July 30 2022
Pigeon Leigh Williams kicked eight of the team's 14 goals against the Roos.

Yarrawonga ace Leigh Williams joined Morris medallist Callum Moore at the top of the Doug Strang Medal race after blasting eight in his comeback game against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

