Yarrawonga ace Leigh Williams joined Morris medallist Callum Moore at the top of the Doug Strang Medal race after blasting eight in his comeback game against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Williams dominated the Roos' defenders in an unexpectedly tight battle with the visitors leading until the last 15 minutes when the home team kicked a flurry to win 14.14 (98) to 11.7 (73).
The interleague forward has now kicked 52 goals - in only eight games.
He missed the first four with a broken finger and just returned from missing three more after breaking a bone in his back against Lavington on June 25.
Moore has the chance to regain the outright lead when Wangaratta completes the split round away to Myrtleford on Saturday.
Ryan Bruce and Michael Gibbons joined Williams in the best.
Kaelan Bradtke and Cam Wilson booted three goals, with Cameron Barrett and George Sandral outstanding in a courageous Roo display.
