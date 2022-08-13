Henty kept their faint finals hopes alive with a dramatic three-point victory over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla on Saturday.
The Swampies prevailed by 10.9 (69) to 9.12 (66) at Henty, where Shannon Terlich kicked three goals.
Henty are now two points behind the sixth-placed Giants heading into the final round.
Daniel Hore-Smith's side will need to beat Jindera away and hope the Giants lose at home to CDHBU if they are to play finals.
In a topsy-turvy contest, the Swampies led at quarter-time but trailed by five points at the main break before edging back in front.
The Giants outscored them by 2.4 to 2.1 in the final term but Henty snuck home.
Jindera rubber-stamped their finals berth with a 17-point win over the Power at Coreen, while third-placed Howlong edged past Culcairn by 10 points.
Holbrook beat Billabong Crows by 76 points at Urana while Murray Magpies eased to victory over Lockhart.
