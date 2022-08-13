Osborne survived a scare to extend their unbeaten run to 33 matches at Brocklesby on Saturday.
The Tigers had to come from behind to beat fourth-placed Brock-Burrum, who fought their way back to within five points early in a frenetic final quarter.
Osborne eventually got home by 12.13 (85) to 11.4 (70), with the Saints coming closer to toppling the Hume league flag favourites than any other side in 2022.
"From the word go, they were here to play," Tigers coach Joel Mackie said.
"Brock-Burrum have been a good team for a while and the conditions probably suited them better because it was a heavy track out there.
"We just had to find a way to tough it out.
"It was hard, tough footy and a really good freshen-up for finals.
"That was like a finals game of footy.
"You were on edge at the end, you had to find a way to compete, find a man, win the footy, do it again.
"It was a really tough game for us."
Brock-Burrum started the game like a steam train while Osborne were stuck in the platform.
Saints coach Peter Cook led the way with three goals as the home side led 5.2 to 3.1 at the first break.
With Mackie's rebuke ringing in their ears, Osborne went up a gear after the restart with Ryan Collins booting two majors while Connor Galvin, Declan Galvin and Izaac McDonnell also hit the scoreboard.
Connor Galvin had the ball on a string in a third quarter which Osborne dominated without making it count.
They had 11 inside-50s to Brock-Burrum's three, yet both teams kicked two goals as the home side went to the final huddle fully believing the upset was on.
Keith Tallent's third goal of the game, shortly after the restart, had the home crowd up and about and more inaccuracy from Osborne kept the Saints hopeful.
However, goals from Will Ryan and Edward O'Connell, who finished with two, cancelled out one from Josh Koschitzke at the other end to nudge the minor premiers over the line.
"To get within five points in the last quarter, there's a lot of positives there," Cook said.
"But we had opportunities to win it, so that's the thing that hurts the most.
"If you'd said to me last night that we'd get within two kicks of a team like that, a powerhouse that's setting up some sort of dynasty, which we spoke about before the game, I'd take it, but it shows we're starting to play some good footy.
"We were there at three-quarter-time but a few skill errors cost us, a couple of one-step kicks, and you've got to make those moments to beat a team like Osborne."
