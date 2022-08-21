A middle-aged man ignored his aged mother's pleas for him to stop as he ranted, abused and threatened staff at an Albury bank, a court has heard.
Michael Sonny Peric's obstructive behaviour continued shortly before his case went before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
As another matter was proceeding, Peric talked loudly, took exception to being told to be quiet and, after an initial warning, was ordered out of the court room.
Ms McLaughlin was in no mood for dissent or any type of behaviour disrespectful to the court, having already sent out another man, drinking from a takeaway coffee cup, with the comment: "This is not a cafe."
Peric, 46, of Olive Street, Albury, left the court building after being admonished and did not return.
"We appear to have lost Mr Peric," Ms McLaughlin said on his case being mentioned in Albury Local Court.
But defence lawyer Rachael Dobson said she was happy to enter guilty pleas - to intimidation, assault police and use offensive language - in her client's absence, having managed to taken instructions from Peric.
The court was told Peric and his elderly mother went to the Commonwealth Bank branch in Dean Street on July 19 about 3.20pm.
Initially, he was helped by a female staff member in a support room, just near the manager's office.
MICHAEL SONNY PERIC - IN COURT:
The manager became concerned at the sound of a man's raised voice and what appeared to be swearing, as he could not make out the exact words.
Concerned for the welfare of his staff, he left his office.
But as he approached the woman helping out in the next room, Peric said: "What the f--- do you want?" When told not to swear in front of his staff, Peric became angry.
"How about I belt the s--- outta ya and kill ya?" he threatened.
Peric's mother repeatedly tried to get him to stop and leave the bank, but he continued yelling threats, as well as challenging the manager to a fight.
When arrested, Peric abused the officers and kicked one to the body.
He will be sentenced on September 27.
