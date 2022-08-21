Albury's premiership hopes have been rocked with a horror foot injury to co-coach Anthony Miles in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Saturday's play was held up in the final quarter of the away team's game against Yarrawonga as he was stretchered off with what's believed to be multiple dislocations and a fracture.
The former AFL player is not only one of the league's best, but also one of the most popular.
"Absolutely, he's one of the heart and souls for our team, gives his all every game, to see him go down like that was devastating," co-coach Luke Daly revealed.
Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley, who lived with Miles in Sydney during their time with GWS, was also shattered.
"Your gut goes sideways when you see him lying there like that, you don't like to see anyone do that, especially a bloke of his calibre," he offered.
The outpouring of grief for Miles mirrored that for another enormously popular mentor in Myrtleford's Jake Sharp, who underwent another knee reconstruction this year.
The Tigers were incredibly brave against the second-placed Pigeons, with Whiley kicking a goal in the final two minutes to grab an eight-point win.
The Miles incident capped a horror day on the injury front with co-captain Michael Duncan (hamstring), Zach Bye (knee) and Alex Jones (knee) also in doubt.
The Tigers are home to Wangaratta Rovers in Saturday's final round, but have a percentage lead of 18.94 over the Hawks, so they will retain third spot.
The Hawks, Myrtleford and Lavington are battling for the last two finals positions.
Rovers sit on 40 points (108.54%), followed by Myrtleford 36 (113.74) and Lavington 36 (98.36).
The latter should comfortably win on the road against Wodonga Raiders, meaning the Saints must also win away against Corowa-Rutherglen, which will be just as desperate after only one win from its last eight games.
And finals venues were confirmed on Saturday.
Wangaratta Rovers' WJ Findlay Oval will host the qualifying final on Saturday, September 3, while Albury Sportsground will stage the elimination final the next day.
Corowa's John Foord Oval has the second semi and Wodonga's John Flower Oval the first.
North Albury's Bunton Park hosts the preliminary.
